Speaking at an Ohio Senate hearing last year, an American Petroleum Institute executive made clear just how much potential profit oil & gas companies see in carbon capture and storage, talking about it in the same breath as some of the industry's most lucrative milestones. CCS has become “the new wild west,” she told lawmakers, “the new Spindletop in Texas, the new Colonel Drake well in Pennsylvania, where there is a lot of money to be made.”

Documents obtained by Fieldnotes and first reported on by Canary Media this morning offer a vivid illustration of what the industry's money-making plan looks like in action in Ohio—one that begins with passing legislation needed for Donald Trump’s EPA to transfer oversight of CCS projects to state regulators, likely speeding approval and weakening environmental protections.



The documents show API and the Ohio Oil & Gas Association stage-managing that legislative push to a degree that is remarkable even within the world of lobbying. The industry wrote the legislation in question, hand-picked state lawmakers to introduce it, lined up witnesses to testify in support of it, and provided lawmakers with talking points to advocate for it.

The effort didn’t stop there. API and OOGA have also been in regular contact with their chosen lawmakers as the push continues. Records show they have met with the bill’s sponsors in person or on Zoom on at least a dozen separate occasions since late 2023, and exchanged more than a hundred emails with the sponsors’ staff during that time. The lobbying blitz has not been confined to normal work hours or settings, either. This past January, for example, API organized a white tablecloth dinner for one of the sponsors and a handful of executives from its member companies.

