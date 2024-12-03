Subscribe
Big Oil’s Plan for GOP Control
Internal documents from AXPC, a powerful fossil fuel trade group, lay out its strategy for demolishing climate policy and boosting oil & gas production…
Dec 3
•
Fieldnotes
November 2024
Paid TikTok Influencers, a Dennis Quaid “Documentary,” and Other Ways the Plastic Industry Tries to Mislead You
A trove of internal industry documents offers an in-depth look inside a multiyear covert campaign to convince Americans single-use plastic bottles are…
Nov 27
•
Fieldnotes
October 2024
Here's the oil & gas industry's game plan if Republicans win big in November
New internal documents obtained by Fieldnotes reveal specific regulations the industry plans to gut if their allies control Washington next year.
Oct 18
•
Fieldnotes
